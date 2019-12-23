mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Smino & Masego Slide Through Monte Booker-Produced "Sleigh"

Noah C
December 23, 2019 09:17
92 Views
10
0
Zero Fatigue LLC., Interscope RecordsZero Fatigue LLC., Interscope Records
Zero Fatigue LLC., Interscope Records

Sleigh
Smino Feat. Masego
Produced by Monte Booker

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Introducing Atlanta Clauss...


Smino is just the man who we'd want some Christmas tunes from and luckily we didn't even have to beg to get them. When the clock struck midnight on Monday, Smino came sliding down the chimney with the two-pack High 4 Da Highladays EP and left it under the tree for all of us to pleasantly awake to.

While Christmas songs can often subscribe to a generic formula, Smino puts his own spin on them, which as usual entails some production from Monte Booker. Booker provides a beat that warms with every throb. Smino sticks to the theme of the project by largely basing the song around staying in and rolling up when you don't want to face the biting cold of the winter. Masego brings a blend of rapping and singing to his verse, and laces the instrumental with some comforting sax.  

While Smino didn't release a full-length in 2019, he's been keeping us fed with a series of singles, which most recently gifted us with "Trina"

Quotable Lyrics

She wanna meet the boy, I been Mr. Feenin' 
Plus I'm off dat good green, I keep that Kel with me like Kenan
Saturday night we live, baby, Saturday night we live
I know I'm on your satellite but my cables cannot be tied

- Smino

Smino
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  0
  92
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Smino Masego Monte Booker
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Smino & Masego Slide Through Monte Booker-Produced "Sleigh"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject