Smino & Masego Slide Through Monte Booker-Produced "Sleigh"

Smino is just the man who we'd want some Christmas tunes from and luckily we didn't even have to beg to get them. When the clock struck midnight on Monday, Smino came sliding down the chimney with the two-pack High 4 Da Highladays EP and left it under the tree for all of us to pleasantly awake to.

While Christmas songs can often subscribe to a generic formula, Smino puts his own spin on them, which as usual entails some production from Monte Booker. Booker provides a beat that warms with every throb. Smino sticks to the theme of the project by largely basing the song around staying in and rolling up when you don't want to face the biting cold of the winter. Masego brings a blend of rapping and singing to his verse, and laces the instrumental with some comforting sax.

While Smino didn't release a full-length in 2019, he's been keeping us fed with a series of singles, which most recently gifted us with "Trina".

Quotable Lyrics

She wanna meet the boy, I been Mr. Feenin'

Plus I'm off dat good green, I keep that Kel with me like Kenan

Saturday night we live, baby, Saturday night we live

I know I'm on your satellite but my cables cannot be tied

- Smino