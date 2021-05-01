mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Smiley Is Locked In On His New Single "In My Zone"

Aron A.
May 01, 2021 11:22
142 Views
In My Zone
Smiley

The OVO affiliate returns with his latest single, "In My Zone."


Toronto rapper Smiley has been the one to look out for since the release of his Buy Or Bye tape. Of course, with the support of Drake and the OVO machine, the rapper has been slowly bubbling up beyond just the 6ix but he is certainly one of the hottest names in the city right now. On Friday, the rapper returned with his latest single, "In My Zone." The rapper tackles a spacey and eerie instrumental with his laidback, syrupy delivery. With a budding career, the rapper shares an infectious tune for the hustlers who out to get the bag instead of clout.

His latest single follows the release of "4 Seasons" earlier this year. Hopefully, a new project from the Toronto rapper is on the way.

Quotable Lyrics
I'm going hard like a punch
How could I do it for you?
I have to do it for me
I'm stackin', I swear, I was movin' so cheap
She fastin', she want to watch what she eat

Smiley
