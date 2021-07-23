mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Smiley Taps Drake For "Over The Top" Single

Erika Marie
July 23, 2021 00:33
Smiley

Over The Top
Smiley Feat. Drake

Drizzy has previously spoken about his admiration for Smiley and the two reunite on a new single.


If there is an artist who is going to give shine to others on their way up, it's Drake. There have been plenty of jokes about the "Drake Stimulus Package" and how people find their come up thanks to a nod, mention, or feature from Drizzy. On Friday, Smiley, who has been releasing music for some time, shared his single "Over the Top" featuring Drake, and this isn't the first time the two have made an appearance together on wax.

In a recent interview with Complex Canada, Smiley spoke about grabbing the attention of the OVO mogul. “A long time ago, it was 2014 or something like that. He heard those songs and I guess he paid close attention,” he said. “And then when I took a break and I came back, I dropped this one song called 'Hit.'"

"That was the first time I’d ever seen that Drake knew who I was or anything; one of his boys posted my song, and he commented under it and said, ‘Smiley = G.O.A.T.’ And then that’s when I was like, ‘Oh f*ck, this guy knows who I am and sh*t.’ So then, probably a couple of days later, he follow me on Insta."

Tay Keith holds down the production on "Over the Top," so stream Smiley's Drake-assisted single and let us know what yout hink.

Quotable Lyrics

I slide with some bread on the jam, that's just who I am
Customs just wavin' at us from the window
They don't even come on the plane when we land
Anyone else would retire but I'm not content
I wanna bury these n*ggas like twenty feet down
So no one can find them again

[via]

