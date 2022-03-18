mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Smiley Basks In The Glory On "Bill"

Aron A.
March 18, 2022 17:24
Bill
Smiley

OVO signee Smiley announces "Buy Or Bye 2 (Deluxe)" with his new single, "Bill."


One of the most polarizing rappers of 2021 was Smiley. A budding figure from Toronto's scene, the OVO signee's slow, viscous flow was cemented across radio with the release of "Over The Top" ft. Drake, leading the way for his major label release, Buy Or Bye 2.

It's been over five months since the project's release but Smiley's back with a new offering to kick off the campaign ahead of the release of the deluxe edition. "Bill," likely named after the song's producer BillDidTheBeat, is a spacey, ominous banger that finds Smiley basking his success and scoffing at his haters with unintentional humor.

The deluxe edition of Smiley's Buy Or Bye 2 drops next Friday, March 25th. Peep his new single below and sound off in the thoughts with your comments.

Quotable Lyrics
I'm lit like a foursome
My job is so awesome
My life is so awesome (hoooowww?)
My opps, gotta off them (yahh)
I hate them, I drop them

