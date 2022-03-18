Smiley Basks In The Glory On "Bill"

One of the most polarizing rappers of 2021 was Smiley. A budding figure from Toronto's scene, the OVO signee's slow, viscous flow was cemented across radio with the release of "Over The Top" ft. Drake, leading the way for his major label release, Buy Or Bye 2.

It's been over five months since the project's release but Smiley's back with a new offering to kick off the campaign ahead of the release of the deluxe edition. "Bill," likely named after the song's producer BillDidTheBeat, is a spacey, ominous banger that finds Smiley basking his success and scoffing at his haters with unintentional humor.

The deluxe edition of Smiley's Buy Or Bye 2 drops next Friday, March 25th. Peep his new single below and sound off in the thoughts with your comments.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm lit like a foursome

My job is so awesome

My life is so awesome (hoooowww?)

My opps, gotta off them (yahh)

I hate them, I drop them