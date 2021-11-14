Smiley & Duvy Reflect On Making It On "Topic"

It's officially Buy or Bye season. Smiley has slowly but surely been winning over the masses in the past few months. It was "Over The Top" that earned him his first Billboard Hot 100 placement but it was his work in Toronto that put him in that position in the first place. It seems that he's extending these opportunities to fellow Toronto rappers who are on the cusp of blowing up from their city, as heard on Buy Or Bye 2 closer, "Topic." Smiley connects with rising Toronto rapper Duvy for the muddy banger. Laced with haunting piano keys and looming 808s, Smiley and Duvy connect to discuss their rising status. Smiley reflects on bringing girls from L.A. to snowy Canada while Duvy offers a glimpse into loyalty and betrayal during his verse.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Cuttin' work, Louis belt, OVO

Don't have no friends in studio

I'm startin' to check all the choosy hoes

This is my side I'll only show

This is the shit that my brothers know

I take a L.A. bitch where it snows, Canada

Prada, it was a joke, don't be mad at us

