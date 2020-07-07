Smif-N-Wessun Rework Their Classic Single For "Bucktown 360"

It has been 25 years since Smif-N-Wessun released their debut album, Dah Shinin'. Though they now go by Tek and Steele formally, they're still celebrating the impact of their first album they released on Jan. 10th, 1995. To commemorate the occasion, they unleashed a reworking of the album's first single, "Bucktown." They revamped the jazzy instrumental with a crispy tone with brand new lyrics as they celebrate the release of their debut.

"Bucktown 360” is a nostalgic trip down memory lane through the eyes and experiences of Tek and Steele as Smif-N-Wessun. We analyze our collection, as well as our individual successes and failures throughout this amazing journey” Tek & Steele said about "Bucktown 360" in a statement. “As we do that, we always find ourselves 360 degrees back home in Bucktown.”

Smif-N-Wessun released their last project, The All produced by 9th Wonder and The Soul Council.

Quotable Lyrics

Survivin' through gunfights and block beef

Cops sweep undercovers trying to catch the Akhs sleep

Pioneers, we remain that

Decepticon on the train, get ya chain snatched