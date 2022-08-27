Slum Village Producer Taps Rosewood 2055 & Boldy James For "Lucky"

Unlike many artists, Slum Village star and producer Young RJ is never afraid to play the background while letting others shine. For his latest single "Lucky" by Rosewood 2055 featuring Boldy James, he did just that. While prepping for his upcoming solo album, World Tour, RJ has kept his talents behind the beats while artists like Michigan's Rosewood 2055 and Boldy get the opportunity to display their full talent.

Rosewood 2005 consists of Kysean and Marq Beyond, two kids from Grand Rapids with dreams of breaking through and shifting the culture of Hip Hop. As for how the dynamic duo, originally known as The Action Figures, came together, Marq shared, "Ky and I were cool, but I didnt get to know him til later and I was blown away by how passionate and knowledgeable he was on Hip Hop and the culture. We just clicked. The Action Figures grew to be bigger than both of us and it’s more of an ideal and way of life."

Boldy James has also been focusing on his own personal projects, including the release of a project featuring beats entirely produced by J Dilla, using the "last of the Dilla stash.” Stream "Lucky" by Rosewood 2055 ft. Boldy James, produced by Young RJ.

Quotable Lyrics:

Most people say I'm lucky

The way I feel, I ain't been lucky in a long time

Was in the 'Ville from 9 to 5, back to sliding dimes.

[Via]