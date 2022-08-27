mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Slum Village Producer Taps Rosewood 2055 & Boldy James For "Lucky"

Lamar Banks
August 26, 2022 23:59
Young RJ stayed behind the beats as Michigan duo Rosewood 2005 and Boldy James put their talent on full display.


Unlike many artists, Slum Village star and producer Young RJ is never afraid to play the background while letting others shine. For his latest single "Lucky" by Rosewood 2055 featuring Boldy James, he did just that. While prepping for his upcoming solo album, World Tour, RJ has kept his talents behind the beats while artists like Michigan's Rosewood 2055 and Boldy get the opportunity to display their full talent. 

Rosewood 2005 consists of Kysean and Marq Beyond, two kids from Grand Rapids with dreams of breaking through and shifting the culture of Hip Hop. As for how the dynamic duo, originally known as The Action Figures, came together, Marq shared, "Ky and I were cool, but I didnt get to know him til later and I was blown away by how passionate and knowledgeable he was on Hip Hop and the culture. We just clicked. The Action Figures grew to be bigger than both of us and it’s more of an ideal and way of life."

Boldy James has also been focusing on his own personal projects, including the release of a project featuring beats entirely produced by J Dilla, using the "last of the Dilla stash.” Stream "Lucky" by Rosewood 2055 ft. Boldy James, produced by Young RJ

Quotable Lyrics:

Most people say I'm lucky
The way I feel, I ain't been lucky in a long time
Was in the 'Ville from 9 to 5, back to sliding dimes.

