Slug has set up a GoFundMe to help out his Atmosphere co-founder, D-Spawn, who has reportedly suffered a stroke and is in need of financial help to deal with the medical costs. Slug shared a screenshot of the campaign on the group's Instagram page on Tuesday.

“If you are reading this, then you know this man’s voice from the Overcast album/Headshots tapes, as well as over three decades of contributing to the Twin Cities music scene,” he wrote in the caption. “D-Spawn is a founding member of Atmosphere, one of my oldest friends, and the wizard who taught me all my fly dance moves."



Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

He continued: “Unfortunately he suffered a stroke and needs assistance with the medical bills. Let’s show our brother some love. Please click the link in our bio to read, donate, comment and share. Anything you can do is much appreciated! Love you. Thank you to @djstageone for putting this fundraiser together.”

While he co-founded the group, D-Spawn left Atmosphere three years after the release of their debut album, Overcast!. Despite this, Slug and D-Spawn, who met in high school, have remained close friends over the years.

According to DJ Stage One, D-Spawn is currently in the hospital.

"He is also a provider and husband who like many of us could use a helping hand sometimes in life’s journey and the time is now," the GoFundMe page reads.

Check out Slug's Instagram post below and the GoFundMe for D-Spawn here. The goal for the campaign is set at $9,000.





