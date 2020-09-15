slowthai Enlists James Blake & Mount Kimbie For "Feel Away"

UK rapper slowthai kicked the year off on the wrong foot, finding himself engulfed in some controversy following his appearance at the NME Awards. While cancel culture is surely at an all-time high, an apology, and acknowledgment of his behavior, helped smooth things over. He's since continued to roll out new music which is a promising sign that an album is near.

This week, slowthai returned with a breezy new single titled, "Feel Away" featuring contributions from James Blake and Mount Kimbie. Relationships and heartbreak serve as the cornerstone of this song as Dom Maker bouncy keys bring a breezy feel to the record.

“This song is about the doubts we have whether it be within friendships, your partner or with our family. It’s about putting yourself in the other person’s shoes so you have a better understanding of the situation," slowthai said in a statement.

Quotable Lyrics

You felt low, I took you higher than a note from Mariah

And still you got the cheek to even try and call me a liar

Want a bun up in the oven

Trying to trap me in a 'bout, why I put a baby in your stomach

