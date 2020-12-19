mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Slowthai Delivers A Lyrical Onslaught In New Track "Thoughts"

Alexander Cole
December 19, 2020 10:58
114 Views
20
1
Image via slowthaiImage via slowthai
Image via slowthai

Thoughts
slowthai

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Slowthai continues to prove why he is one of the best young artists out of the United Kingdom.


Slowthai has become a household name in the United Kingdom over the last couple of years thanks to both his solid musical output and his antics. For many, these antics can be offputting although there is no denying that he is a talented young artist with unlimited potential. Soon, Slowthai will be dropping his album Tyron and to promote the project, he just released a brand new track called "Thoughts."

This song is definitely a banger and if you're into UK music, this is a must-listen. From start to finish, Slowthai delivers a full-on barrage of bars and it makes for a unique track that will certainly impress those who are skeptical of his ability. We also get a grimy beat that helps match Slowthai's unrelenting energy.

Let us know what you think of the track, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

True, I got scars, but they mend
Grew up ’round wastemen, blazin’ acres
Chasin’ status, fucked up shit in my cranium
Fears of failing, but I ain’t bailing

slowthai
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  0
  1
  114
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
slowthai thoughts new music new song
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Slowthai Delivers A Lyrical Onslaught In New Track "Thoughts"
20
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject