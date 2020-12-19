Slowthai Delivers A Lyrical Onslaught In New Track "Thoughts"

Slowthai has become a household name in the United Kingdom over the last couple of years thanks to both his solid musical output and his antics. For many, these antics can be offputting although there is no denying that he is a talented young artist with unlimited potential. Soon, Slowthai will be dropping his album Tyron and to promote the project, he just released a brand new track called "Thoughts."

This song is definitely a banger and if you're into UK music, this is a must-listen. From start to finish, Slowthai delivers a full-on barrage of bars and it makes for a unique track that will certainly impress those who are skeptical of his ability. We also get a grimy beat that helps match Slowthai's unrelenting energy.

Quotable Lyrics:

True, I got scars, but they mend

Grew up ’round wastemen, blazin’ acres

Chasin’ status, fucked up shit in my cranium

Fears of failing, but I ain’t bailing