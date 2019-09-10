mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

slowthai & Denzel Curry Spin Into A Frenzy On "Psycho"

Noah C
September 10, 2019 15:33
228 Views
11
2
CoverCover

Psycho
slowthai Feat. Denzel Curry

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

A haunting cut from the high-energy rappers.


slowthai and Denzel Curry seemed like an inevitable collaboration. Both of the rappers have such a knack for spewing out aggression that tossing them in a studio together would surely result in them concocting a terrifying and exhilarating product. "Psycho", their first collaboration, is as twisted as you'd expect and hope. The track was first previewed at a slowthai show in Manchester back in March and the Internet has been itching for it ever since. 

The Kwes Darko-produced song opens with eerie, screechy strings that are instantly reminiscent of a horror film. Denzel comes in with fuzzed-out vocals, shouting and pronouncing bars in his usual grandiose manner. slowthai cuts off Denzel abruptly and starts dizzily spitting about his superiority. His raps become increasingly frantic and distorted as the verse goes in. The song fittingly ends with a call to riot. Undeniably, "Psycho" is one for the moshpit. 

Denzel announced on Instagram that a music video for the track will be released this FRIDAY, THE THIRTEENTH. 

Quotable Lyrics

High off the chemicals, turn you vegetable, why are you cynical?
You are minuscule, drain you of minerals, nothin' but residue
So far ahead of you, I'm terrestrial
Fuck a telephone, need a telescope

- slowthai

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  1
  2
  228
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
slowthai Denzel Curry psycho kwes darko
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS slowthai & Denzel Curry Spin Into A Frenzy On "Psycho"
11
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject