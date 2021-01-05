mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

slowthai & A$AP Rocky Connect On "Mazza"

Aron A.
January 05, 2021 14:05
Mazza
slowthai Feat. A$AP Rocky

slowthai connects with A$AP Rocky for his new single off of "TYRON."


slowthai has emerged as one of the most promising and important new voices in the UK. His fearless energy and punk-spirit blends perfectly with influences of grime and hip-hop that he uses to deliver politically and socially-charged messages, even if that's not the intention. NOTHING GREAT ABOUT BRITAIN dropped in 2019, marking his formal debut and with his sophomore on the way, he's giving fans a bit more of what to expect. 

With his sophomore release, TYRON set to drop on February 5th via Method/AWGE/Interscope, he's kicking off the new year with a high-energy offering. The rapper links up with A$AP Rocky for "MAZZA," a bubbly trap banger that finds Rocky and slowthai dropping some braggadocious bars and massive flexes. 

Check out slowthai's new collab with A$AP Rocky below.

Quotable Lyrics
Woo, woo, woo, got jokes
Uptown, Harlem World, New York like I'm Pop Smoke
Ride around in the drop 'Ross
Watchin' rats in a pot roast
Finger polish with the top coat
The bottom platinum but the top gold

slowthai
