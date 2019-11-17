Heavy metal band Slipknot has announced that their annual music festival Knotfest is setting sail. According to Spin, the 2020 edition of the festival will take place on a cruise ship. "Barcelona, a big ass ship and the sea... You're not gonna want to miss it," says Clown in a video trailer for the event.

The "voyage that will awaken your darkest senses" will take place from August 10 to August 14, 2020. Tickets will range from $1,150 for interior cabins to $1,550 and $1,850 for balcony suites. Currently in "pre-sale," tickets will be officially on sale in December. As of now, the itinerary is empty, but the festival's lineup is scheduled to be revealed on December 5th. In recent years, the band has performed with Volbeat, Evanescence, and Rob Zombie.

Slipknot's website describes the event saying, "Knotfest has announced its first ever cruise event, Knotfest at Sea. Furthering the global expansion of the Knotfest experience, the inaugural voyage of the Knotfest at Sea cruise will set sail from Barcelona on August 10-14, 2020. Knotfest at Sea will be headlined by Slipknot who will perform two sets on board the ship, with the full lineup and onboard experiences still to be announced."

Check out the teaser trailer for the festival below.