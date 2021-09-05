Slimmy B & DJ Gutta Butta Lock In On "All Net"

SOB x RBE will always remain a family but each member has been focused on their solo careers in recent times. This week, Slimmy B came through with a new collaborative tape alongside DJ Gutta Butta titled, All Net. It's a short six-song EP that brings Slimmy B and DJ Gutta Butta together with a slew of collaborators, including SOB x RBE members. Icewear Vezzo helps Slimmy B open up the project on "Shit Talking," DaBoii pops out for "Strap With Me," and BandGang Lonnie appears on "No Passes." Other features on Slimmy B and DJ Gutta Butta's All Net include BrtherGangVonnie, Cheerio, Lil Bean, and Mbnel.

Check out the new project from Slimmy B and DJ Gutta Butta below and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section.