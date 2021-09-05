mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Slimmy B & DJ Gutta Butta Lock In On "All Net"

Aron A.
September 05, 2021 12:29
39 Views
00
0
CoverCover

All Net
Slimmy B & DJ Gutta Butta

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Slimmy B and DJ Gutta Butta team up for "All Net" EP ft. Icewear Vezzo, DaBoii, and more


SOB x RBE will always remain a family but each member has been focused on their solo careers in recent times. This week, Slimmy B came through with a new collaborative tape alongside DJ Gutta Butta titled, All Net. It's a short six-song EP that brings Slimmy B and DJ Gutta Butta together with a slew of collaborators, including SOB x RBE members. Icewear Vezzo helps Slimmy B open up the project on "Shit Talking," DaBoii pops out for "Strap With Me," and BandGang Lonnie appears on "No Passes." Other features on Slimmy B and DJ Gutta Butta's All Net include BrtherGangVonnie, Cheerio, Lil Bean, and Mbnel.

Check out the new project from Slimmy B and DJ Gutta Butta below and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section. 

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Slimmy B & DJ Gutta Butta Lock In On "All Net"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject