Slimelife Shawty Recruits 42 Dugg For "Clappers" Remix

Slimelife Shawty has a hit record on his hands.

For years, the 21-year-old rising star from Atlanta has been floating around, being heavily mentioned in "next up" talks. He's garnered attention from the likes of Young Thug, Lil Durk, Lil Keed, and many more. This year, he came through with his biggest record to date, titled "Don't Worry (Clappers)". The record is original, showing Slimelife Shawty finally coming into his own as an artist and impressing the masses, gathering over 2 million streams on Spotify.

As it goes, the Alamo Records-signee is back with an even hotter remix, featuring the buzzing 42 Dugg.

The hard-hitting remix is one of the highlight tracks of this week, with both rappers bringing their best over the beat produced by Nile Waves & 3LTHEGOD. Check it out below and be sure to keep Slimelife Shawty on your radar. If this release is any indication, he's ready to blow up.

Quotable Lyrics:

Don't worry 'bout the car I drove

Don't worry 'bout the car I drive

Don't worry 'bout the bitch I fucked

Don't worry 'bout the bitch, she mine

Don't worry 'bout the block I bent

When a n***a got hit and he almost died

Don't worry 'bout the shit I do

I stay in my lane lil bitch, I'm vile