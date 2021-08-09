mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Slimelife Shawty Is About His "Slatt Bizness" In New Single

Alex Zidel
August 09, 2021 15:16
75 Views
01
0
Alamo Records, LLC./Sony Music EntertainmentAlamo Records, LLC./Sony Music Entertainment
Alamo Records, LLC./Sony Music Entertainment

Slatt Bizness
Slimelife Shawty

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Slimelife Shawty returns with his new song and video "Slatt Bizness."


Atlanta rapper Slimelife Shawty has been one of the hottest names on the underground rap scene for the last few years and he's been steadily rising up, earning co-signs from Lil Baby, Young Thug, and many others. The OTF-affiliated artist has been having a strong year, racking up millions of views on his songs "Baby Boy" and "No Brakes" and last week, he returned with another hard hitter called "Slatt Bizness."

The 22-year-old rapper balls out in Miami with his friends, rocking a diamond-encrusted OTF chain and interacting with locals for the ShotByWolf-directed video. The new song is filled to the brim with street wisdom and it speaks to Slimelife Shawty's confidence, especially when he raps that he's not trying to create a wave, he wants to build an entire ocean. 

Check out his latest release below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Mindin’ my business
N***as want me dead from a whole different city
Dime on my head in a whole diffÐµrent city
Tell ’em fuck him, catch up with mÐµ
Two thirty clips just let ’em rip
That’s how you roll a sixty

Slimelife Shawty
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  0
  75
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Slimelife Shawty new music atlanta new song
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Slimelife Shawty Is About His "Slatt Bizness" In New Single
22
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject