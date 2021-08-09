Slimelife Shawty Is About His "Slatt Bizness" In New Single

Atlanta rapper Slimelife Shawty has been one of the hottest names on the underground rap scene for the last few years and he's been steadily rising up, earning co-signs from Lil Baby, Young Thug, and many others. The OTF-affiliated artist has been having a strong year, racking up millions of views on his songs "Baby Boy" and "No Brakes" and last week, he returned with another hard hitter called "Slatt Bizness."

The 22-year-old rapper balls out in Miami with his friends, rocking a diamond-encrusted OTF chain and interacting with locals for the ShotByWolf-directed video. The new song is filled to the brim with street wisdom and it speaks to Slimelife Shawty's confidence, especially when he raps that he's not trying to create a wave, he wants to build an entire ocean.

Check out his latest release below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Mindin’ my business

N***as want me dead from a whole different city

Dime on my head in a whole diffÐµrent city

Tell ’em fuck him, catch up with mÐµ

Two thirty clips just let ’em rip

That’s how you roll a sixty