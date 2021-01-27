Slimelife Shawty Drops Off "Homicide"

Slimelife Shawty is steadily climbing the ranks of Atlanta's rap scene while receiving some heavy praise from titans in the rap game. In 2020, he made a major splash with the release of "Clappers" ft. 42 Dugg and No Slime Left Behind included appearances from Lil Durk and Rylo Rodriguez. He was busy but that was merely a warm up for the year that he's about to have in 2021.

The rapper returned with his first offering of the year, "Homicide." The rapper keeps it undeniably raw on this one, diving into the cinematic production with fiery intensity and pain-riddled melodies. Arriving alongside an intense pair of visuals, the rapper does reveal that he's mastered the art of the money spread in his days getting rich off of rap.

Check the new track below.

Quotable Lyrics

Shout out to the gutter, it made me a beast

Don't know 'bout no murder, I probably was sleep

I picked up the code, and kept that shit G

And I ain't gon' switch shit up, I'mma stand on facts

Everytime a young n***a speak