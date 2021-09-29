mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Slimelife Shawty Continues Impressive Stretch With New Single "Where's The Love"

Alex Zidel
September 29, 2021 15:47
116 Views
Where's The Love
Slimelife Shawty

Slimelife Shawty releases his new single "Where's The Love" ahead of his upcoming project.


Atlanta native Slimelife Shawty has been one of the most consistent rising rappers for years, so it's only a matter of time before he rightfully blows up. With the release of his new single "Where's The Love," it feels like he's inching that much closer to superstardom.

The 21-year-old rapper is close with Lil Durk, Young Thug, and more of hip-hop's biggest names. This year, he's been experiencing one of his best campaigns to date with "Clappers," for which the remix with 42 Dugg hit over 15 million streams. With a new project on the way, we're highlighting Slimelife's new single "Where's The Love," which came out on Wednesday.

The new song sees the young rap star rhyming over a symphony of pianos and violins, singing about themes of paranoia, loss, and more. This song will appear on Slimelife's upcoming project Better Livin, which is out next month via Alamo.

Check out the new record below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Fuck the other side, put 'em on TVs about my dawg
Soldiery and bloody tees, Glock with beams 'bout my dawg
Cause a scene 'bout my dawg
Clear the scene 'bout my dawg
He fuck with them, can't fuck with me, no, he is not my dawg
Where the love at?

Slimelife Shawty atlanta new music new song
