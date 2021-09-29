Slimelife Shawty Continues Impressive Stretch With New Single "Where's The Love"

Atlanta native Slimelife Shawty has been one of the most consistent rising rappers for years, so it's only a matter of time before he rightfully blows up. With the release of his new single "Where's The Love," it feels like he's inching that much closer to superstardom.

The 21-year-old rapper is close with Lil Durk, Young Thug, and more of hip-hop's biggest names. This year, he's been experiencing one of his best campaigns to date with "Clappers," for which the remix with 42 Dugg hit over 15 million streams. With a new project on the way, we're highlighting Slimelife's new single "Where's The Love," which came out on Wednesday.

The new song sees the young rap star rhyming over a symphony of pianos and violins, singing about themes of paranoia, loss, and more. This song will appear on Slimelife's upcoming project Better Livin, which is out next month via Alamo.

Check out the new record below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Fuck the other side, put 'em on TVs about my dawg

Soldiery and bloody tees, Glock with beams 'bout my dawg

Cause a scene 'bout my dawg

Clear the scene 'bout my dawg

He fuck with them, can't fuck with me, no, he is not my dawg

Where the love at?