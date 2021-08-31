Slimelife Shawty Comes Back With "Still At It"

A few days back, OTF signee Slimelife Shawty came through to deliver his new single "Still At It," complete with an accompanying video. Off the bat, the music sets a wistful tone, a fitting backdrop for Shawty's melodic flow and defiant lyrics.

"Who woulda ever thought that the n**ga in the back of the class, riddled with swag, always smiling, he was never mad," raps Shawty, reflecting on his come-up. "Who woulda ever thought that a n**ga with that gun in his bag, drivin' his stolen car to school, but he ain't goin' to class, would win?" He affirms that he always knew he was destined for greatness, making it that much more satisfying to lord over his opposition and critics.

Check out the new song from Slimelife Shawty, who continues to build on his already impressive category. Expect big things to come when he delivers his next project, especially if he explores this sound and style further. Do you think he has the potential to rise even higher?

Quotable Lyrics

