Slimelife Shawty Announces New Album & Shares "Suit Me Up" Single With Lil Durk

Slimelife Shawty is on pace to become the next rapper to blow up from out of Atlanta, looking to level up this week with the release of his new studio album, titled Better Living.

The new body of work was announced on Monday with the release of "Suit Me Up" featuring Lil Durk. This marks the latest collaboration between Slime and his mentor. The OTF affiliate's new album is set to include features from Future, Nardo Wick, Jackboy, and more.

"Suit Me Up" is one of the first singles to drop from the upcoming project, which has been announced for October 13. Check out the melodic new single below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

I went from honor roll to a gangster

I took my own road 'cause I'm a gangster

No I don't own a hoe 'cause I'm a gangster