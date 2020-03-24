No one is safe from Coronavirus and it appears that no matter what you do to prevent it, there's a good chance you will contract the virus. Earlier today, Slim Thug announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Instagram, despite practicing social distancing. "I got tested for Coronavirus yesterday and it came back positive. As careful as I've been, self-quarantine and staying home, I might've went to get something to eat or something or did some stuff like that," he explained. "Simple stuff like that. Nothing crazy. Stayed in my truck. Had masks, gloves, everything on and my test came back positive."



Peter Kramer/Getty Images

Though he admitted that he's feeling fine, despite having a fever the other day, he made it clear that his situation should be a wake-up call to everyone who isn't taking Coronavirus seriously. He urged his followers to listen to health officials and take care of themselves to slow down the spread of the virus. He also said that if anyone is feeling symptoms, it's incredibly important to try and get tested as soon as possible.

There have been a few celebrities who've tested positive for Coronavirus but Thugga appears to be the first prominent rapper to contract the virus.

Please continue to practice social distancing and wash your hands. Watch Slim Thug's public service announcement below.