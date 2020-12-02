Slim Thug has remained persistent, despite Megan Thee Stallion's constant reminders that she will not be locked down by a single man.

Listening to her debut studio album Good News, Megan makes it clear that she's still just having fun and isn't ready for the commitment of having a single partner. She's living her Hot Girl Fantasy and, when the time is right, she'll settle down with the right person. For now though, she's not interested in limiting her options.



David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Still, Slim Thug keeps trying to be her only one, sliding into her Instagram comments yet again with a message that she's more than welcome to come down his chimney on Christmas.

"I can’t wait to go home for the holidays," wrote Megan on Instagram, plotting her return to Houston. "This was last Christmas in Htx," she added, dancing with a friend back at home.

In the comments, H-Town legend Slim Thug tried at it again, telling Megan: "My home is your home."

Slim Thug has already suffered through COVID-19 during the early days of the pandemic, so he's likely not worried about opening up his bubble and letting Megan inside his home. Something tells me that, even if he was concerned about the virus, he'd still shoot his shot and see what it does with Megan.

While Megan may not be interested in settling down, do you think she could eventually find love with Slim Thug?