Slim Thug Returns With "Thug Life" Featuring Scarface, Z-Ro, & More

Alex Zidel
March 27, 2020 17:18
THUG LIFE
Slim Thug

Houston mainstay Slim Thug comments on how rap has changed on his new project "THUG LIFE."


Houston rapper Slim Thug earned a lot of attention this week when he revealed that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Showing no symptoms of the pneumonia-like illness, Slim Thug has been self-isolating at his home, enjoying the time off and getting ready for the release of his brand new body of work. Dropping it today, the hard-nosed 39-year-old has officially come through with THUG LIFE.

Serving as his first project of the new year, Slim Thug enlists the help of Z-Ro, Scarface, Yung Al, and others for the ten-track display. Released via Hogg Life, THUG LIFE is available below. Listen to it and let us know how you're feeling in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. No Lie
2. THUG LIFE (Life Is Crazy)
3. Make It Right (feat. Z-Ro)
4. This World
5. Paradise (feat. Yung Al)
6. Both Eyes Open (feat. Z-Ro & Scarface)
7. VET
8. Standing Alone
9. Won't Be Long (Apart) [feat. Le$ Mug]
10. My Shoes

