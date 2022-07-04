Slim Thug says that being the inspiration for Lupe Fiasco’s "Hip Hop Saved My Life" was "a dope moment" for him and reflected on linking up with Fiasco during an interview with HipHopDx on the red carpet at the 2022 BET Awards in Los Angeles, last month.

“It was crazy to hear that it was about me, inspired by me,” he told the outlet. “It was amazing. It was a dope moment in Hip-Hop for me. He shot the video in Houston and I pulled up. So it was a real dope experience, man.”



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

"Hip Hop Saved My Life" was featured on Fiasco's 2007 album, Lupe Fiasco’s The Cool. On the track, Fiasco raps about an underground rap artist's struggle to find commercial success. The track features vocals from Nikki Jean.

“It is based on Slim Thug,” Lupe confirmed in an interview with MTV in 2008. “I was with him when we shot the video, and he was like, ‘Yo, is this song about me?’ I didn’t know at the time, but there was a situation in Houston where they were trying to figure out who the song was about. Was it about Slim Thug? Was it about Chamillionaire? And it was about Slim Thug, but [then] I dedicated the song to Bun.

He continued: “I called him up and said, ‘Yo, Bun, I’ve got a song for you, check it out,’ and he was the first person to hear it. I sent it to him and he was like, ‘Yo, it’s all good.’”

Check out the video for "Hip Hop Saved My Life" below.

