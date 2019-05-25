All are susceptible to the effects of lusty photos shared on social media. And often times, even celebrities find themselves caught up for thirsting. While the parched behavior can sometimes go unnoticed via a private and efficient DM, it can also be put on blast. As such, the latest victim to the latter was rapper Slim Thug. Houston's very own was found commenting on the photo of 25-year-old Shaniece Hairston, Evelyn Lozada's eldest daughter. As such, his comment did not go overlooked as the social media personality's mother quickly came in to question the rapper's motives.

Precisely, Slim Thug left a set of heart-eye emojis on Shaniece's picture. The photo which was shared with Hairston's 922K Instagram follows shows the young woman kneeling down while holding up a phone. Evidently, in doing so, the socialite offered a full look at her toned body. She even went onto proudly adding the caption: "i worked out all winter, I’m feeling myself💁🏽‍♀️." Indubitably, Shaniece looks good and she wanted the world to see that her hard work had paid off. Though following Slim Thug's hearty message, Evelyn Lozada promptly came through with the side-eye emojis.

In other words, Slim Thug what's good? Momma Evelyn clearly does not come to play when it comes to her daughter.