Slim Thug and his relief team, Smoke Shield, are making sure that the essential workers and residents of Houston are protected from coronavirus, by donating tons of hand sanitizer to the METRO police department and METRO bus drivers. Slim donated 1,000 bottles of the much-needed product, which has been in high-demand ever since shortages of necessary protective supplies have been plaguing the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I want our police officers and bus drivers to know that we appreciate their service during this tough time," Slim said. "They have always been a huge part of keeping Houston going." Slim is currently in recovery after testing positive for the respiratory virus a few weeks ago. He broke the news in an Instagram video on March 24th, stressing that regardless of how careful he'd been, he still managed to contract the virus.

"I got tested for Coronavirus yesterday and it came back positive," he explained. "As careful as I've been, self-quarantine and staying home, I might've went to get something to eat or something or did some stuff like that. Simple stuff like that. Nothing crazy. Stayed in my truck, had masks, gloves, everything on and my test came back positive. Y'all gotta take this stuff serious." However, he gave fans an update on his condition a few days later, ensuring everyone that he was alright and telling them to be careful and not to worry about him. Since then, he's given further updates, and it looks like he's feeling better since receiving his diagnosis.

Along with his generous donation, Slim, Smoke Shield, and Slim's "Swanananana" collaborator Baby Bash plan to donate an additional 1,000 bottles by next Wednesday (April 15th). They will also be providing health care workers in the city with enough hand sanitizer to last throughout the rest of the month of April.

