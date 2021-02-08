Slim Thug Has A Message On "#BlackQueen"

Last year, Slim Thug tested positive for Coronavirus, sparking a wave of support and appreciation for the rapper. Now, Thug has bounced back and delivered some new music, opting to move forward with a positive message on "#BlackQueen." In the opening moments, Thug reveals his intentions over an uptempo soul sample -- from the sound of it, the Houston rapper is actively seeking a life partner, putting his heart on the line in the process.

Don't get it twisted, however -- Slim Thug has by no means softened up, retaining the same rugged flow and swagger fans have come to expect. "Come ride with the mack, bosses don't roll in packs," he spits. "She got my back, when I slip she the grip / cold captain of the ship, when I slide through and drip." Though not everyone will appreciate Thug getting into his romantic bag, it's still refreshing to see him coming through with some new music, especially when there's an inspirational message at the center. Check out "#BlackQueen" now, and show some love to Slim Thug in the comments below.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Come ride with the mack, bosses don't roll in packs

She got my back, when I slip she the grip

Cold captain of the ship, when I slide through and drip

