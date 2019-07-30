Slim Thug Gives Fans A Tour Of His Mansion in "KOTH" Visual

It's like a condensed "MTV Cribs" episode.

Houston legend Slim Thug has returned to flex his status and wealth once again, this time in the music video for his single, "KOTH," which stands for "King of the H." The song itself comes from the rapper's recently released project King of the Nawf, a collaborative effort with Michael Watts.

If there are any Slim Thug fans out there that have wondered how the rapper lives, in the visual for "KOTH" he takes you on a tour of his vast property. He spits rhymes as he sits next to his blacked-out pool in an outside area with all-white decor. He walks past his black-on-black luxury cars to take viewers inside where shows off his living room and shoe collection.

The bulk of the video is dedicated Slim's one dozen rides that include a motorcycle, classic wheels, and new whips. The song itself lasts for a little over a minute but Slim does enough lyrical damage to remind listeners why he's been able to keep longevity in the rap game.