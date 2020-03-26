Slim Thug was one of the first hip-hop stars to reveal that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, making the announcement this week. The Houston rapper has been very transparent about his diagnosis, displaying the testing process and offering a recent health update for all of his fans worldwide.

If you've been worrying about Slim Thug, he wants you to hold back a little because he's doing just fine. In fact, he seems to be living the good life!

"Social distancing, self-quarantining, laid out, man," said the rapper as he lounged in his backyard. "Enjoying this good weather. I can’t go nowhere, but shit, I feel like I’m on a little mini-resort. I’m about to go dumb online and order a bunch of dumb shit just to keep me entertained. I’m feeling good. I don’t feel sick at all. So y’all ain’t got to worry about me. Y’all be careful out there, man. It’s real."

Slim Thug is one of many celebrities that have shared the results of their coronavirus tests. Among others, Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, Andrew Watt, and others have all tested positive for the illness. Numbers are expected to rise in the coming weeks. Stay safe, everybody.