For any men out there that feel bad about cheating or, at the very least, entertaining other women while they're in a relationship, Slim Thug has a message for you. The Houston rapper took to his Instagram to deliver a PSA (public service announcement, for those who may not know) of sorts where he said women are to blame for men stepping out on their partners because of their behavior and attire.



"I just want to remind the fellas out there that it is not our fault, it is not our fault that we end up players, that we end up cheating," he said in his video that donned an "IG is Soft porn" caption. "We not even the worst no more. Women cheat more than males cheat. Women cheat all of the time. Women flirt, they on Instagram, on social media, on Facebook, whatever, at work, whatever it may be."

"Not only that, look what they wear," the rapper added before he condemned women for dressing scantily. "You be having boyfriends but be wearing sh*t that show way too much. You got your ass out. You got your titties out. You got everything out, and you expect a dude who is heterosexual to look at you and not like you. Not try to f*ck you. Not try to whatever. It's all y'all fault. Y'all running around this motherf*cka reckless. So dude ain't got no choice but to f*ck up." Check out the rapper's video below and let us know if you agree.