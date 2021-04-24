Slim Thug Brings "SDS Vibes" On His New Project

The OG Slim Thug has maintained a strong presence in the game over the years. The rapper's released at least one project a year, whether it's a mixtape, EP, or an album. Regardless of how he releases music, it's clear that his passion for rapping remains intact and fans are always waiting.

This week, the rapper returned with a quick solo body of work titled, SDS Vibes. The rapper's new project is 9-tracks in length with cameos from artists like Z-Ro, Lenora, and DJ Xo. The project's production is largely handled by DJ Young Samm and Mr. Lee, who famously produced Bun B's "Get Throwed," among other Southern classics.

The latest from Slim Thug serves as the follow-up to 2020's Down In Texas with long-time collaborator and friend Killa Kyleon.

Peep Slim Thug's new project below.