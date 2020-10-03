Slim Thug & Z-Ro Gotta "Make It Right"

Slim Thug returns with the triumphant visuals to the "Thug Life" cut.

Slim Thug has a lot to be thankful for these days.

He's got legendary status in the South, made a successful recovery after contracting COVID-19, and started the Boss Life Construction company to build affordable homes.

He's also remained a consistently effective rapper. His album Thug Life from earlier this year showed the rapper embracing more recent sonic palettes while staying true to that classic Houston sound.

One of the gems on that album was "Make It Right" which pits the Houston OG and frequent collaborator Z-Ro against a slab-ready beat filled with church organ flairs and a soulful vocal sample.

He returns with the visuals to the cut and it seems he's got legacy on his mind.

He brings out the Rolls Royce for a victory lap around his hometown as memories flash on the adjacent buildings like screens. At one point, he drives through a street with his album covers appearing by his side like ghostly spectators cheering him on as he crosses the finish line.

It's certainly a quarantine video (the two don't appear together at all and Thug is unlikely to want to risk the rona again) but one of the better executed ones.

Check out the visuals for "Make It Right" right above and let us know what you think in the comments below.