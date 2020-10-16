Slim Thug & Killa Kyleon Are Ready For The Smoke "Anytime"

Slim Thug & Killa Kyleon's Down In Texas was a return to an era of Southern music that seems far gone in the midst of new Young Thug clones popping up on the regular.

Soulful guitars and organs underscored the album, giving Thug and Killa Kyleon's bars room to breathe and really hit.

"Anytime" features a creative reworking of the heavily-sampled Bill Withers classic "Ain't No Sunshine," creating the perfect vibe for a warm afternoon drive with the top down.

The accompanying video takes on a vintage feel, starting with Thug picking his lady up in a retro convertible. We then see him link up with Killa Kyleon and the homies to play cee-lo over a pool table on some serious Goodfellas vibes.

Check out "Anytime" below and stream Down in Texas, which is available now on all streaming services.

Quotable Lyrics

Summertime Texas, so you know I'm rolling roofless

Bad bitch damn near naked and the coupe is

2020 shit so I really can't call it

Shit getting stressful, turn a smoker alcoholic

Recession or depression, bitch I'm still gon stunt

Checks coming like them bitches that I'm dicking every month



