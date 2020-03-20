mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Slim Thug Addresses The State Of Affairs With "This World"

Mitch Findlay
March 20, 2020 16:42
Slim Thug comes through with his new single "This World," a topical take on the ongoing state of affairs.


Everywhere you turn, you cannot escape the impact of the Coronavirus. It's affecting our lives, your lives, and the lives of your favorite artists. People have plenty to say on the topic, and it's no wonder that Slim Thug has taken to the booth to address the ongoing state of affairs. With a new album set to arrive next Friday, March 27th, the rapper has set it off with a reflective new single called "This World," its message enhanced by some highly topical--and inevitably evocative--visuals. 

Taking to a soulful sample packed with Southern charm, Slim spits some honest bars about his own come-up story. "So many in the pen moving too fast," he spits. "Tried to tell them slow down but men make they own path / stay G, but please stay free, there's too many ladies with babies without their family." To drive home the significance of his message, Slim slides in a 2Pac interview sample, made all the more relevant through a reference to none other than Donald Trump. 

We could all use a little perspective in this unprecedented time. Take a listen to "This World" and sound off below -- will you be checking out Slim Thug's upcoming album Thug Life next Friday? 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

So many in the pen moving too fast
Tried to tell them slow down but men make they own path
Stay G, but please stay free, there's too many ladies with babies without their family

Slim Thug thug life
