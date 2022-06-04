It was just days ago that rap duo Rae Sremmurd – made up of brothers Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee – revealed that their SremmLife 4 album isn't far away, but now, the former has been hit with some unflattering allegations (and accompanying receipts) from his ex-girlfriend, who's hair he reportedly pulled out back in January, resulting in his own arrest.

"I don't even know where to start," the mother of one captioned her photo dump, which begins with a video of the "Guatemala" hitmaker charging at her as he holds their baby. "I'm tired of being silent, dropping charges and letting things go to protect a narcissist."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

On the third slide, Kee shared what she claims is a "recording [of] his [management] asking [her] to protect him and lie to a judge on a public statement to help his career."

"Took me a while to get the courage to post this, because I didn't want to look 'dumb' or listen to 'She's going to go back,' but he's given me no choice," she continued. "After years of going through these kinds of things, I had one of my biggest breakdowns a few days ago to where out of anger and emotion threatened my own life and my son's because I was so fed up from how he treats me, I didn't mean any of the texts."

Kee told her followers that, after the tumultuous incident, she was cleared by a psychiatrist, but that hasn't stopped Slim from "using [the messages] against [her] to try and make [her] look like the monster instead of him."

"I'm human and I can only take so much. Whenever I told him I'd take things to the media or police he'd threaten me with exposing suicidal texts I sent him while dealing with [postpartum depression]. I'm not afraid anymore."





Kee also alleged that producer @g_sremm walked in on a moment about three weeks ago when Slim was stepping on her face as she held their son in his arm. "[He] still won't tell Jimmi he's wrong or admit what he seen."

"He physically assaulted me while pregnant [with] my friend present, he's [broken] my phones in front of his team, screamed at me and pushed me around in front of them, and they always point fingers like I'm making him do these things."

The reported victim shared that there were instances where people around would film her crying, but then doctor the video to not show exactly what lead up to her emotional outburst. "This is my truth," she declared. "Aaquil Brown for years has been emotionally, physically, and mentally abusive to me."

Kee also described her entire pregnancy as feeling as though she "was in complete hell," choosing to stay while Slim Jxmmi was both on drugs and withdrawing from them – read what else she had to say below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.



