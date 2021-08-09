There have been several artists and Pop Culture entertainers jumping into the sports field as they go toe-to-toe in the ring. Whether they face off with professional boxers, are working on their boxing careers, or are looking to stack their bank accounts with high-profile fights, we're seeing an influx of pay-per-view bouts between unlikely artists.

For years there have been talks about Soulja Boy taking his turn in the ring against a formidable opponent, and we may be watching the "I did it first" rapper go up again Rae Sremmurd's Slim Jxmmi.



Rachel Luna / Stringer / Getty Images

"I’ll fight any rapper in the game in a boxing match Boxing glove," Soulja tweeted yesterday (August 8). Fans quickly responded with who they'd like to see him fight, but Jxmmi answered the call. "Let's go run it," he replied. Rae Sremmurd's Twitter account jumped in to stir the pot by tweeting, "@souljaboy x @Jxmmi [eyeball emojis]."

Soulja wasn't fazed. "I’ll knock yo homeboy out swae," he added. Jxmmi claimed that a boxing match against Soulja would be "light work" and said he would be the first rapper to take him down. Meanwhile, Swae Lee stood by his brother's side. "Jxmmy lives for that and that’s my brother ! I gotta see it."

Time will only tell if this materializes in the future, but let us know who you would bet on if Soulja Boy and Slim Jxmmi were to go up against one another in a professional match.