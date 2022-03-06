Celebrity boxing has become a large scale business and marketing opportunity in recent years. With the success of Logan and Jake Paul – Youtube superstars who took their talents to the squared circle – many celebrities in various industries have been wanting to test their might behind the gloves.

Photo by JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Slim Jxmmi, most notably one half of the duo Rae Sremmurd, has begun training and practicing for a boxing career. He seems to be taking it rather seriously, as he spoke about using the sport as a means of staying out of trouble. In recent months, Jxmmi has run into some issues with the law and had various allegations against him, and he's seemingly ready put that form of behavior behind him.

"I just turned 30" said Jxmmi, speaking on his newfound reasoning. "I wanted to get my life together, be done with the stupid sh*t. I want to set a good example for my kids, so this was like me taking a step towards that direction, you know what I'm saying?"

Considering he is determined to training seriously, he has ideas in mind. When asked about who he wants to fight, he had a few names on his hit list: "I want to be on Jake Paul's card. Soulja Boy Tell'em, I'm telling him to get in the ring cuz he already done called me out before. We need that. That's good for the culture. Lil Uzi Vert, I seen him training before."

In essence, Jxmmi is taking all opponents. "Anyone in the 130-140 weight class that's training to box and wants to get out there, let's get out there."

Stay tuned to HNHH for more information and updates on how Jxmmi's boxing career develops.

