Mississippi-bred rapper Slim Jxmmi is using the oldest excuse in the book, claiming that his Twitter account was hacked after posting that he was "smashing pornstars" in Las Vegas. The rapper, who forms one-half of Rae Sremmurd with his brother Swae Lee, addressed the hack after his girlfriend responded to the tweet.

"Just got done smashing this pornstar on her only fans. Vegasssss on demon time," tweeted Jxmmi a few days ago in a post that has since been deleted.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

His girlfriend, Kiara, caught wind of the post and confronted him about it, saying, "Yeah ok. Play if you want to."

Jxm's hacked account responded to her, saying, "Yktv I f*ck h*es on u every week it ain't nun new. Stop complaining u signed up for this."

Kiara quickly told her followers that Jxmmi had been hacked, sharing a video recorded by the rapper, claiming that he doesn't even have access to his phone.

"Kiara, I don't even have my phone," he says in the clip. "Literally. Only reason I know that my page is hacked is because Amanda called G-Lo and told him to tell me. I don't even have my phone."

Jxm's girlfriend then tweeted, "Jimmi was hacked and blogs are still posting it embarrassing me like it's real when they clearly see he was hacked. sad. social media is horrible. honestly."



Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images

Do you think this was a slip-up on Jxmmi's part, or was he actually hacked?