Slim Jxmmi, real name Aaquil Brown, found himself in trouble with the law again following his arrest at LAX on Sunday over a Georgia drug case. According to reports, the Rae Sremmurd star was headed back to the States from Canada when Customs and Border Patrol agents took him into custody after finding a warrant for the star's arrest. The outstanding Georgia warrant stems from a possession of marijuana with intent to sell charge.

However, Jxmmi's lawyer, Steve Sadow, said the rapper's Sunday arrest was due to a "miscommunication." He explained that the Cobb County Probation Office in Georgia was "not made aware" that Jxmmi's warrant was dismissed by a Magistrate Court back in July. Sadow told reporters, "Unfortunately, the Cobb County Probation Office was not made aware that the arrest warrant was dismissed and thus failed to withdraw its probation violation warrant. When Aaquil came back from Canada into LA airport, he was arrested on the probation violation warrant. We expect that warrant to be withdrawn in the next day or so, and then Aaquil will be released.”

The arrest comes just months after the "Black Beatles" star was arrested for misdemeanor battery following a domestic violence incident with his girlfriend Kee who claimed he attacked her and pulled out her hair extensions. However, the case was ultimately dropped shortly after when Kee recanted her initial statement, claiming the allegations were not true and that he did not hit her. She even took to Instagram back in January to call out Dade County Police Department, alleging they exaggerated the incident by turning "nothing into something."

Legal troubles aside, Jxmmi is currently working on new music with brother and other half of Rae Sremmurd, Swae Lee, for their upcoming album Sremm4Life. The duo recently dropped a new single entitled "Community D***" featuring Flo Milli.

Jxmmi is currently being held in custody without bail and could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

