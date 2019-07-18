Slim 400 was shot last month during an ambushed shooting but the thing is, this isn't the first time he's escaped death. Slim 400 previously spoke about getting shot in the past and he's clearly survived. But he recently admitted that the recent shooting that left him hospitalized is the one that he thought was going to take his life away. He spoke to TMZ recently where he revealed that he was convinced that night was going to be his last.

Slim 400 detailed the shooting the night he was hit nine times by masked gunman. "As the shots was goin' off, I was trying to run and get it, do my thing. But after so long, I dropped. And I'm steady trying to crawl, get it. One of my folks come and try to pull me in, they still shooting and I'm like, 'Man, it's over," he said.

After getting out of the hospital, Slim 400 taunted the shooters online, letting them know not to purchase bullets from Walmart anymore. He explained that he only did that for entertainment purposes so his fans know that he's doing alright. "I do that for the fans, you know what I'm sayin'? To keep them alive, and you know, motivated to the point where Slim ain't -- he ain't change, you feel me?"

Peep Slim 400's chat with TMZ below.