Slim 400 Teams With J Stalin & Lil Blood On "Fake Shit"

The West Coast is thriving these days. We've received a ton of solid music out of the West in recent times. But it appears that YG and his affiliates continue to dominate from Los Angeles and beyond. We received a new cut from YG alongside D2szn and Day Sulan, signees to the 400 roster. We also received a new cut from YG's long-time affiliate Slim 400. The rapper slid through with a brand new record featuring Lil Blood and J Stalin titled, "Fake Shit." The three artists tackle the anxiety-inducing production while reflecting on the real and authentic people and separating them from the phonies.

It's another solid effort from Slim 400. We're excited to hear what else he has up his sleeve this year. Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Gotta let fake n***as do fake shit

So we can separate shit

And we can see the real n***as from the fake shit

