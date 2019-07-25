We're lucky to still be writing about Slim 400 in the present tense. The man was nearly taken away from us when he was targeted in a shooting last month, getting hit nine times and surviving after heading to the hospital. The YG affiliate has been speaking all about what happened as he explains his side of the story to the media and while he chatted with Nick Cannon and Power 106, he actually showed off his shooting wounds, signalling to the comedian where he was hit and revealing some troubling news.

Slim 400 says that a couple of his friends were in the car but since his windows are heavily tinted, the shooters did not know who they were firing at. Still, Slim is the only man that was struck by gunfire. Cannon asked him where exactly he was hit and the rapper went bullet by bullet in his explanation. "My upper back, my shoulder, I probably got like three shells in my front stomach. They had to split my stomach," said Slim 400. "I still got staples right now on my stomach. I got hit in my ear, you see this right here. That's why I got the bandana, I can't even hear out this. Then I got hit in my jaw, I still got the shell right here. It's crazy."

At the end of all this, the West Coast star is trying to remind himself that he's not invincible and that, in the blink of an eye, anything can happen. Thankfully, he's still here and he's starting to move more carefully.

[via]