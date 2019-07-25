As soon as Slim 400 was released from the hospital, his first stop was to hit the studio. Just a few days before the end of June, Slim was in Compton when a black vehicle drove up and opened fire. At the time there were reports that he sustained multiple injuries and was rushed to the hospital, clinging to life. Miraculously, the 31-year-old rapper recovered from nine bullet wounds and walked out of the hospital within weeks of the attack.

This life-changing event has shifted Slim's perspective. He's previously said that he truly believed that his life was going to end that day, but now that he's come out on the other side, he wants to make the most out of the life that's been given to him. Unable to smoke or drink because of his injuries, he told famed Los Angeles radio station 93.5 KDAY that his mind is clear. "I just feel like when you meant to be here and God have a plan for you, it ain't no stoppin' it," he said.

Slim also shared details of what went down the day he was shot. "I pulled up in a section that I grew up in, 'bout to holla at my family before I was about to hit the road because I had some shows to do the next day," he said. "Some people just jumped out they vehicles and was on it, so it went up from there. I had to try to run, get away, duck, hide...I hit the ground thinking it was over. My family came out, kept me alive, talking to me, dragging me in the house while they still shooting...My family, love her to death for just saving me. I just feel like I'm blessed just to be here 'cause I could have just died then and there."

He also spoke about his friendship with YG and how they like to return to their neighborhoods that helped raise them to show love. However, Slim recognizes that some people may feel jealousy now that he and YG are building careers and it can rub some folks the wrong way. Check out his full interview below.