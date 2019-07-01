In a statement made to Billboard this morning, Slim 400's camp informed us that the rapper remains in "critical but stable condition” after being shot numerous times in Compton, LA this past weekend.

The camp's full statement read... “After multiple surgeries, Slim is resting. He is in critical but stable condition and we are truly thankful for that. Slim’s family and friends remain by his side and greatly appreciate the continued prayers and support,” the statement said. “He is a family man, a father, a community man, and a uniquely talented artist with a greater purpose. Slim[‘]s family is overwhelming[ly] thankful for every call, every positive thought, and every prayer.”

Details on the shooting remain very scarce at the moment. TMZ first reported that Slim was allegedly shot eight-ten times on Friday night in Compton, California. He was then reportedly rushed to St. Francis hospital in Los Angeles where he's been recovering ever since.

We'll continue to keep you posted on this story moving forward. Get well soon Slim.

[Via]