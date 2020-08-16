Slim 400 is not a fan of Tekashi 6ix9ine but that isn't news. Since the rainbow-haired rapper began to takeover the internet with trolling and lackluster effort on wax, he's garnered plenty of enemies. In the West Coast, specifically, the rapper had rubbed many people the wrong way such as Snoop Dogg, YG, and Slim 400 who recently dedicated some space on his skin to emphasize just how much he hates Tekashi.

Following Tekashi 6ix9ine's controversial visit to Los Angeles this week, Slim 400 has made it abundantly clear how much he dislikes the "Punani" rapper with his latest tattoo. A clip surfaced of Slim 400 revealing his new tattoo which reads "Fuck 69" on his back. "I'm out here in Vegas 'cause bitches don't want be in Los Angeles," he says with a laugh before sending a message to Tekashi himself.

"Talkin' 'bout 'do you love it?' We don't love you, n***a. And we see you over there on that ave, n***a," Slim continued in reference to 6ix9ine's visit to a mural of Nip in Los Angeles. "'Bout to beat yo ass. You lucky you is over there early in the morning like you always mothafuckin' do. You hopped down to Chicago, early. You hopped into L.A., early.

He concluded, "Bitch, you a hoe. And you the biggest clout chaser of 'em all."

6ix9ine did respond in the comment section of Akademiks' post. Check it out below.