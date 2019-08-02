ComplexCon was the site of a confrontation between Tekashi 6ix9ine and Slim 400 in the Fall of last year. As Tekashi approached the doors with his entourage, Slim and his crew blocked the entrance so they couldn't pass. We reported on the shouting match between the two groups before Tekashi, who was on probation, decided to turn away and avoid further conflict.

At the time, Tekashi was beefing with Slim's close friend and fellow rapper, YG. The Compton rappers haven't been shy about airing their grievances with the now-incarcerated rapper, and YG even featured 6ix9ine's mugshot as his Coachella stage backdrop when he performed his single, "Stop Snitchin." The racketeering case against Tekashi is a hefty one, but court documents have reportedly shown the New York rapper has cooperated with the federal investigation against his friends and associates in exchange for a lighter sentence.

Hip hop has been divided over the issue, with the Cancel Culture calling for the excommunication of snitches, while 6ix9ine's fans—and a few of his rapper friends—are looking forward to him returning home as soon as possible. Earlier this week, we reported that Tekashi's girlfriend Jade shared on Instagram that the rapper would be back on the streets in six months. She's since changed her words, but once news began to circulate, it became clear that not everyone would be waiting to welcome Tekashi home with open arms.



Bob Levey/Getty Images

Slim 400 shared a video clip on his Instagram page where he doesn't directly reference Tekashi or his case, but he did speak about what he thinks of the rap game accepting snitches back in the fold. According to Slim, if a snitch gets out of jail and is back in the studio making hits with other artists, then Slim will be done with rap altogether.

"N*ggas out here talkin' this 'I'm 'bout to be back' type sh*t," Slim began. "I feel like this...[if the] rap game let these snitches that be on black and white—fresh out of jail—back in the industry and weird ass n*ggas dong songs with 'em and sh*t...I feel like I'm done with the little hip hop rap game sh*t. I'm 'bout to be on some rock 'n' roll, n*ggas catch me overseas doing techno type sh*t. Like, that's out."

He continued, "If a n*gga on black and white is proven to the public, that's out. We ain't f*ckin' with n*ggas. So if a n*gga do come back and he on some rap sh*t, and n*gga drop new songs with new features and it's brackin', count Slim 400 out." Slim was recently released from the hospital after he was ambushed on the streets of Compton as he visited a family member. He was shot nine times and miraculously recovered from his injuries, walking out of the hospital within a few weeks of the shooting.