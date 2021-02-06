Slim 400 Drops New Project "BompTTon"

Slim 400 has been steadily dropping new music every single year. 2019's High Off TTreez helped put a bigger spotlight on his name but in the years leading up to its release, he had already built quite the catalog. And with each drop, he keeps on growing.

This week, the rapper returned with his latest body of work, BompTTon. Laced with 12 songs in total, the project's tracklist looks more like a compilation than anything with Slim400 bringing a slew of collaborators on board to bring his vision to life. Jackboy, RJMrLA, J. Stalin, Tec, Celly Ru, and more make appearances across the tracklist.

The project has a run-time of a little under a half hour. Press play below and sound off with your favorite song in the comment section.