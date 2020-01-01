With her shaved head and gapped teeth, Slick Woods' unique look made her into one of the world's favorite models. When she walked the runway for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty show last year, Woods was in the final stages of her pregnancy, rushing straight to the hospital after she went into labor backstage. Until her third trimester, the model didn't even have a clue she was pregnant. She and her boyfriend Micky Munday are starring on Love & Hip Hop and there's a chance her recent health struggles will be featured on the upcoming season of the Hollywood iteration. Woods revealed several months ago that she was diagnosed with stage 3 melanoma, undergoing chemotherapy to prevent the disease from spreading. Closing out the new year, the 23-year-old has officially given us all an update on how she's doing, playing around in her wheelchair and issuing a statement.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Dressed in an oversized jean jacket and some designer sneakers, Slick Woods looked incredible with her glowing smile, updating her followers on the status of her recovery. "Legs numb left hand still numb I hate bullshit and the London gave me a wheelchair," she wrote as her caption.

The video earned comments from Cardi B, La La Anthony, Taraji P. Henson, Lil Yachty, and more stars who are all praying for Slick to get well soon. She looks to be in very good spirits. Continue sending love and light her way.