Slick Rick's Cautionary Tale On "Children's Story" Proves He's Hip-Hop's Greatest Storyteller

Now, if you've been on Twitter at any point today, you've probably seen that Slick Rick was trending. Being a trending topic isn't always as positive as it once was. These days, if someone is trending, they're either canceled or dead. Thankfully, that's not the case with Slick Rick. Slick Rick The Ruler is among hip-hop's greatest storytellers of all time. His single, "Children's Story" was a perfect example of this.

A song that's been sampled and interpolated numerous occasions in the last 30 years, Slick Rick's smooth and vivid storytelling skills were put on full display on "Children's Story." Despite the innocuous title, Slick Rick's flips the concept of a fairy tale into a relevant cautionary tale. Detailing an altercation between a young boy and a cop, Slick Rick takes the listener on a journey through the backstreets as the young man tries to evade police following a botched stickup.

The song became the highest-charting song off of Slick Rick's The Great Adventures Of Slick Rick and to this day, still stands as hard proof that he's still among the greatest storytellers in the genre.

Quotable Lyrics

Sirens sounded, he seemed astounded

And before long the little boy got surrounded

He dropped his gun, so went the glory

And this is the way I have to end this story

He was only seventeen, in a madman's dream

The cops shot the kid, I still hear him scream

