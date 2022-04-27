Supreme is one of the biggest streetwear brands in the entire world and given their standing as a huge leader in fashion, it should come as no surprise that they are always trying to go bigger and better with their pieces. Every single season, they come through with a plethora of dope clothing pieces, and when it comes to everyday accessories, they always manage to impress.

Not to mention, the brand is constantly getting powerful figures in pop culture to promote their stuff. For example, on their latest release which goes down tomorrow, Supreme has linked up with hip-hop legend Slick Rick for a new ad that is definitely going to turn some heads.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ

As you can see in the Instagram post below, Slick Rick can be seen sporting a plethora of chains all while standing in front of a porcelain mirror that has flowers and the supreme logo throughout the frame. It is a very intriguing piece, and Slick Rick does a great job of promoting it as he says "peasants" while admiring himself in the mirror.





The kicker to this whole thing is the fact that the mirror will cost a whopping $20k at retail. That is a massive price to pay although we are sure there are some collectors out there who are ready to go out and spend the money.

This mirror drops tomorrow, so let us know in the comments below whether or not you plan on buying it.